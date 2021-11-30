Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.21 Million Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 443,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.