Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,515 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Appian were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 199.6% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Appian by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Appian by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Appian by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.01 and a beta of 1.73. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

