Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.43% of First Bancorp worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBNC. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.78.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.