Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPIR. Robert W. Baird raised Spire Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

SPIR traded down 0.25 on Tuesday, hitting 4.24. 7,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,750. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.39. Spire Global has a one year low of 4.46 and a one year high of 19.50.

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

