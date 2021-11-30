Bank of America Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $280.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s previous close.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.18.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,961. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $194.25 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Coupa Software by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.