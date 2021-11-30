Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,719 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $412,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $476,556.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,975 shares of company stock worth $2,922,824. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

