Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Gap Up to $34.82

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.82, but opened at $36.53. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

