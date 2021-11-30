Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Shares Gap Down to $38.30

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.30, but opened at $36.37. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 53.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 88.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

