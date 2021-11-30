Bank of Stockton Has $13.19 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after buying an additional 37,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,884,000 after buying an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,086,000 after buying an additional 53,322 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,035,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,829,000 after buying an additional 105,637 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $150.65 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.03 and a 1 year high of $155.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.79.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

