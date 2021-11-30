Bank of Stockton Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Stockton lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 16,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.59.

NYSE DIS opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.29 and a 200-day moving average of $174.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

