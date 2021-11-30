Bank of Stockton Has $3.94 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of Stockton grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $161.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.