Bank of Stockton Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $217.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.57. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.19 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.