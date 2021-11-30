Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKIMF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. Bankinter has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

