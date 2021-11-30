Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.04 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.