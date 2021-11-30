Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,995.83 ($65.27).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,542.50 ($59.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company has a market cap of £73.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,699.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,453.16.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

