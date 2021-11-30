Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,361,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

ECL opened at $227.15 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

