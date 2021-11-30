Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $886,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

CERN opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.31. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

