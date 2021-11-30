Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

NYSE ZBH opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.43 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average of $151.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

