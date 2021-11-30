Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fiserv by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Fiserv by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,829 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

