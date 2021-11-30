Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.