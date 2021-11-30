Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.27

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 552643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BASFY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($81.82) to €77.00 ($87.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

