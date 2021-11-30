Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.660-$7.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.89 billion-$51.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.41 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($84.09) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

