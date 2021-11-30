BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.50

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 21127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBTV. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BBTV to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BBTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

