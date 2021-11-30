Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded by Truist Securities to Hold

Truist Securities lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on BECN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.23.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $51.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

