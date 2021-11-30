Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded by Truist to Hold

Truist downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.23.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $51.54 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,442,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,750,000 after buying an additional 108,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,376,000 after purchasing an additional 363,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,866,000 after purchasing an additional 663,871 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

