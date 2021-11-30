BENQI Tops 1-Day Volume of $43.74 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BENQI has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. BENQI has a total market cap of $71.60 million and approximately $43.74 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00068061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00072007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00093785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,571.77 or 0.07975960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,136.25 or 0.99680619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021827 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.