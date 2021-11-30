Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EZJ. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 793.29 ($10.36).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 502.60 ($6.57) on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 626.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,502.99. The company has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

