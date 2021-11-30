Bernzott Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 75,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 18.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 206,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

WCN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,943. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.99. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

