BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Insider Christian Vasquez Sells 750 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) insider Christian Vasquez sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $18,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christian Vasquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Christian Vasquez sold 691 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $18,124.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 242,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,883. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

