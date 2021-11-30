BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Insider Christian Vasquez Sells 750 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) insider Christian Vasquez sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $18,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Christian Vasquez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Christian Vasquez sold 691 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $18,124.93.
Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 242,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,883. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.
BioAtla Company Profile
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
