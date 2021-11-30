BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Sells $11,278.90 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Scott Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $11,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Scott Andrew Smith sold 466 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $11,589.42.

On Friday, October 1st, Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92.

BCAB traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. 242,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,883. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in BioAtla by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in BioAtla by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,918,000 after purchasing an additional 727,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioAtla by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,410,000 after purchasing an additional 178,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioAtla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,847,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

