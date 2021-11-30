Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $236.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen has a 1 year low of $235.18 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

