Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to report ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.28). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($3.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($11.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.90) to ($9.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.33) to ($4.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.64.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,374 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,778. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

