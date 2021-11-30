Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.85 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to report ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.28). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($3.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($11.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.90) to ($9.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.33) to ($4.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.64.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,374 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,778. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.