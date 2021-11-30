Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIR shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

Shares of BIR traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,203,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,274. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.43. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.1223062 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

