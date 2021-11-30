Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.340-$2.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Black Knight stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,590. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.90.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

