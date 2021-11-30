Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.67 Million

Brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report $242.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.19 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $242.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $922.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $925.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $950.49 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $960.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,099 shares of company stock worth $2,007,004. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 66.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 90.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $75.44. 6,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,505. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7,434.57 and a beta of 1.05. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

