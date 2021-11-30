BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the October 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of BOE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 253,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $12.82.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.
