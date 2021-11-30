BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the October 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BOE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 253,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 207,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

