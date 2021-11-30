BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the October 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. 531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,151. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.