BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the October 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 247,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter.

BNY opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

