Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $12,384.96 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $12,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BXMT stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. 2,825,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

