Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Buys 36,955 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 19.6% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $30,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.50. 5,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,804. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

