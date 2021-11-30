Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after buying an additional 473,808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after buying an additional 357,588 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,764,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.66. 17,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,889. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $197.80 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

