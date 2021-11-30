B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMRRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of BMRRY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9882 per share. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

