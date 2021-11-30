Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB opened at $201.35 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.07 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

