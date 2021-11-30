Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 370.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stryker by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after acquiring an additional 410,574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Stryker by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after acquiring an additional 290,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $243.50 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

