boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 447 ($5.84).

A number of analysts have commented on BOO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get boohoo group alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Small acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,019.34).

BOO stock opened at GBX 171.35 ($2.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 37.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 268.38.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.