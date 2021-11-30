BOOM (BOOM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.09 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $56,876.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00234301 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00088422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,440,720 coins and its circulating supply is 778,409,988 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars.

