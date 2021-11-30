Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOZTY. Nordea Equity Research cut Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS:BOZTY opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Boozt AB has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

