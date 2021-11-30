Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Bouygues alerts:

BOUYF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.90. 253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. Bouygues has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.11.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bouygues (BOUYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.