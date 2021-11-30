BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $868 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.51 million.

BOX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. 3,950,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.65 and a beta of 1.29. BOX has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Several research analysts have commented on BOX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.13.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

