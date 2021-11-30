BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $868-870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.46 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.830-$0.840 EPS.

BOX stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,985,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,462. BOX has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered BOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

